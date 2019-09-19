Denmark's news in English

Danish green party calls for red meat to be removed from Copenhagen school meals

19 September 2019
environmentfood

File photo: Kristoffer Juel Poulsen/Ritzau Scanpix
19 September 2019
The environmentalist Alternative party's municipal representation says it supports taking red meat off the menu at daycares, kindergartens and schools in Copenhagen.

Franciska Rosenkilde, an Alternative party councillor elected to the municipality in Copenhagen, says the move would reduce emissions, newspaper Politiken reports.

Although local authorities in the capital are already set to launch a strategy to reduce the climate impact of food at municipal institutions, Rosenkilde says she believes the city could go further.

“Red meat has a huge impact on the climate. You can choose freely what to eat at home but as a municipality, we have a responsibility to be ambitious in our environmental behaviour. That’s why I’m proposing we remove red meat from meals in municipal institutions,” she told Politiken.

Specifically, beef and lamb would be off the menu under the proposal, which would not apply to institutions responsible for supplying all meals – for example, retirement homes – but only to those supplying 1-2 meals daily.

The idea was set to be presented to the city council on Thursday as a proposed amendment to an existing municipal meal strategy.

That strategy aims to reduce the environmental impact of Copenhagen Municipality’s food services by 25 percent before 2025. All parties with the exception of the Danish People’s Party support the plan.

READ ALSO: Danish government to increase price of cigarettes

 
