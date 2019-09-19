Danish government to increase price of cigarettes

<p>The price hike from the current 40 kroner will take place in two stages, with a 5 krone increase in both 2020 and 2021, according to Danish media reports.</p><p>Several parties in the country’s parliament have <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190912/a-packet-of-cigarettes-could-soon-cost-50-percent-more-in-denmark">expressed their desire to raise cigarette prices</a>, but social and health minister Magnus Heunicke said he was concerned about the social impact of a steep increase.</p><p>“We can’t have different prices in Denmark. For young people, that is a lot of money, so we think this is the right level,” the minister said to the Danmark media.</p><p>The price raise is part of a wider range of proposals to be presented by the government aimed at reducing the number of young people who smoke. Other elements include neutral packaging and a ban on displaying cigarettes in stores.</p><p>Heunicke also called for stricter application of the law preventing cigarette sales to under 18s and harsher fines for illegal sales.</p><p>Opposition health spokesperson Sophie Løhde of the Liberal party said the increase proposed by the Social Democrat government did not go far enough.</p><p>“I’m very disappointed. The health minister seems to think he’s the tax minister and that revenues [from taxing tobacco sales, ed.] are more important than the goal of making young people and children smoke-free,” Løhde said.</p><p>The Liberals recently <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190912/a-packet-of-cigarettes-could-soon-cost-50-percent-more-in-denmark">called for a price increase to 60 kroner per packet of cigarettes</a>.</p><p>Løhde also said there may be enough support amongst other parties for a parliamentary majority to get behind a higher price increase, even without government support.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190912/a-packet-of-cigarettes-could-soon-cost-50-percent-more-in-denmark">A packet of cigarettes could soon cost 50 percent more in Denmark</a></strong></p>