Pesticide found in Danish drinking water is less dangerous than previously thought

<p>The agency announced via its website that an independent study of chlorothalonil amidosulfonic acid found no specific health risks associated with the chemical.</p><p>The pesticide, which has previously been used in agriculture and to make paint, was discovered in two drinking water wells, the Ministry of the Environment and Food <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190425/danish-waterworks-to-be-tested-after-pesticide-discovery">confirmed earlier this year</a>.</p><p>Following that discovery, the Danish Patient Safety Authority (Styrelsen for Patientsikkerhed) said that the substance was a potential health hazard. Subsequently, residents in the village of Ledøje in northeastern Zealand had to collect water from a temporary tank in the village square.</p><p>Traces of the pesticide were <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190425/danish-waterworks-to-be-tested-after-pesticide-discovery">found in surface water</a> across Denmark as well as in drinking water in Ledøje.</p><p>The National Audit Office (Rigsrevisionen) later <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190502/danish-environment-ministry-to-be-probed-over-polluted-water">said it would investigate the Ministry of Environment and Food</a> over whether it did enough to monitor the quality of drinking water.</p><p>The environment ministry in April advised all Danish municipalities to test drinking water for presence of the pesticide. An assessment of potential health risks stated that a level of 0.01 micrograms per litre was enough to be considered a possible hazard to people who had drunk the water.</p><p>But results from the new study have found it to be less dangerous than this initial assessment. As such, the maximum level before a potential health risk is considered has been raised to 0.1 micrograms per litre.</p><p>The Technical University of Denmark's National Food Institute has also updated its health risk evaluation of the substance.</p>