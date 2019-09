Between 20-30 shots were fired at a car in which the 22-year-old and another man of a similar age, who was wounded, were sitting.

The violent incident occurred on the Gildbrovej road in Ishøj near Copenhagen on Sunday night.

West Copenhagen Police confirmed details of the incident on Monday.

A third man was also present in the car, a black Audi, when it was targeted by shooters. He was not hit by the bullets but received light injuries caused by glass fragments.

“We think this is connected to a conflict between criminal groups but cannot currently say anything more specific regarding what it was about,” inspector Peter Malmose of West Copenhagen Police said.

“Our impression is that there was an intention to hit specific persons, but there might have been confusion causing the wrong persons to be hit,” he added.

The incident was captured on video. The footage is reported to show two men shooting at the black Audi.

“(The video) does not show the entire incident, but a part of it, and is being included in our investigation,” Malmose said.

Two other cars may have been involved in the incident, according to the inspector.

“One of these may have been a light VW Golf, but we have to see what we can find out via any security cameras,” he said.

Previous shootings have often seen getaway cars subsequently burned out. Police are also considering that eventuality in their investigation of Sunday’s crime.

In addition to the investigation, law enforcement is also working to help people in the area feel safe following the shooting. Measures include increasing patrols and establishing a mobile police station.

“It is completely unacceptable for the public to have to put up with this kind of thing,” Malmose said.

