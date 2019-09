Derailment causes partial closure on Copenhagen Metro

Operating company Metroselskabet posted on Twitter around 4pm on Friday that the section between the two stations would be closed from 4:45pm, due to the earlier derailment of an empty train at Lindevang.

M1/M2: I forbindelse med afsporing af tomt tog i Lindevang vigespor etablerer vi en sporspærring. I den forbindelse indstilles togdriften ml. Vanløse - Frederiksberg. Metrobusser vil fortsat køre hvert 10. min. Vi forventer at etablere sporspærringen ca. kl. 16.45 — Trafikinformation (@MetroenKBH) September 13, 2019

Replacement buses are operating in the area every 10 minutes.

No passengers were on board the train when it derailed and no injuries occurred, the company also tweeted.

Update for M1/M2: Vi har desværre haft en afsporing i et vigespor ved Lindevang. Der var ingen passagerer ombord, og ingen er kommet noget til. Vi opretter en sporspærring. Ukendt varighed. Husk! Vi har indsat metrobusser ml. Vanløse - Frederiksberg og de kører hvert 10. min. — Trafikinformation (@MetroenKBH) September 13, 2019

“It looks very dramatic, but we call it a faulty train. It travelled slightly too far and subsequently drove onto a switch. That’s why it looks skewed,” Metroservice communications officer Thor Wilkens told TV2.

Wilkens was unable to say how long delays would last in comments given to TV2 just after 2pm. That was reaffirmed in a Metroselskabet tweet around an hour later.

