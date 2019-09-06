Baggage handler wildcat strike could cause delays at Copenhagen Airport

<p>The company’s baggage staff have not reported for duty on Friday, the second consecutive day such action has been taken, Copenhagen Airport has confirmed.</p><p>“Based on SGH staff industrial action in breach of its collective bargaining agreement [Danish: <i>overenskomst</i>, ed.], moderate delays may be incurred by airlines where baggage is handled by SGH,” Copenhagen Airport communications officer Maria Noel told Ritzau via email.</p><p>“The same applies for the delivery of baggage for arriving airlines whose baggage is handled by SGH,” Noel added.</p><p>Travellers are advised by Noel to visit the Copenhagen Airport <a href="https://www.cph.dk/en" target="_blank">website</a> to check whether SGH is responsible for baggage management for their flight. Potential delays can be monitored via airline websites.</p><p>Although SGH baggage staff also conducted a wildcat strike on Thursday, they resumed work shortly afterwards. Despite the short timescale of the action, Copenhagen Airport issued warnings of potential delays or cancellations.</p><p>Airlines which use SGH include SAS, Danish Air Transport, Eurowings, Icelandair, Qatar Airways and Thai Airways.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190528/pilot-strike-cost-sas-650-million-kronor">Pilot strike cost SAS 650 million kronor</a></strong></p>