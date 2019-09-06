Baggage handler wildcat strike could cause delays at Copenhagen Airport

The company’s baggage staff have not reported for duty on Friday, the second consecutive day such action has been taken, Copenhagen Airport has confirmed.

“Based on SGH staff industrial action in breach of its collective bargaining agreement [Danish: overenskomst, ed.], moderate delays may be incurred by airlines where baggage is handled by SGH,” Copenhagen Airport communications officer Maria Noel told Ritzau via email.

“The same applies for the delivery of baggage for arriving airlines whose baggage is handled by SGH,” Noel added.

Travellers are advised by Noel to visit the Copenhagen Airport website to check whether SGH is responsible for baggage management for their flight. Potential delays can be monitored via airline websites.

Although SGH baggage staff also conducted a wildcat strike on Thursday, they resumed work shortly afterwards. Despite the short timescale of the action, Copenhagen Airport issued warnings of potential delays or cancellations.

Airlines which use SGH include SAS, Danish Air Transport, Eurowings, Icelandair, Qatar Airways and Thai Airways.

READ ALSO: Pilot strike cost SAS 650 million kronor