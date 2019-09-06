Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Baggage handler wildcat strike could cause delays at Copenhagen Airport

Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
6 September 2019
16:30 CEST+02:00
copenhagen airport

Share this article

Baggage handler wildcat strike could cause delays at Copenhagen Airport
File photo: Vibeke Toft/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
6 September 2019
16:30 CEST+02:00
Passengers at Copenhagen Airport may experience delays if their baggage is handled by SAS Ground Handling (SGH).

The company’s baggage staff have not reported for duty on Friday, the second consecutive day such action has been taken, Copenhagen Airport has confirmed.

“Based on SGH staff industrial action in breach of its collective bargaining agreement [Danish: overenskomst, ed.], moderate delays may be incurred by airlines where baggage is handled by SGH,” Copenhagen Airport communications officer Maria Noel told Ritzau via email.

“The same applies for the delivery of baggage for arriving airlines whose baggage is handled by SGH,” Noel added.

Travellers are advised by Noel to visit the Copenhagen Airport website to check whether SGH is responsible for baggage management for their flight. Potential delays can be monitored via airline websites.

Although SGH baggage staff also conducted a wildcat strike on Thursday, they resumed work shortly afterwards. Despite the short timescale of the action, Copenhagen Airport issued warnings of potential delays or cancellations.

Airlines which use SGH include SAS, Danish Air Transport, Eurowings, Icelandair, Qatar Airways and Thai Airways.

READ ALSO: Pilot strike cost SAS 650 million kronor

 
copenhagen airport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Proxy or postal vote? Brits in EU urged to register ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  2. SAS is moving one of its US routes from Stockholm to Copenhagen
  3. Seven hospitalized after eating hash cakes from Denmark’s Christiania
  4. Why are flags flying in Denmark today?
  5. Thousands of Danish drivers break speed limits on school roads

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

01/09
Interior Architect looking for a new home
15/08
Theatre in English, tender American comedy in Copenhagen
14/08
gloves for the winter
12/07
Private furnished room for rent in Copenhagen
View all notices
Post a new notice