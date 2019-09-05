Why are flags flying in Denmark today?

<p><i>Dannebrog</i>, as the Danish flag is known, is flown on September 5th to honour the country’s soldiers and others who are stationed abroad, or have been in the past.</p><p>Veterans’ Flag Day was introduced in 2009 as a way of acknowledging the contribution of Danish troops in international military operations since 1948.</p><p>Ten years ago, Danish soldiers were active as peace keepers in Afghanistan, notably the volatile Helmand province, where a number of casualties and deaths were sustained.</p><p>Although that played a key part in the decision to officially mark their contribution, the national flag day remains just as relevant today, according to Minister of Defence Trine Bramsen.</p><p>“We still send soldiers on missions around the world and as long as we are still doing that, we need to show our respect for those stationed abroad,” Bramsen told broadcaster <a href="https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/derfor-flager-danmark-i-dag" target="_blank">DR</a>.</p><p>“It is so important and tribute should really be paid to those who put our values of freedoms before themselves and serve abroad,” the minister added.</p><p>Danish military personnel currently serving abroad are involved in operations in the Arctic, training local military in Iraq, and providing protection in Afghan capital Kabul.</p><p>Flag Day will also be marked with parades and the laying of wreaths in memory of the fallen, including at the Monument at Kastellet, a historic military barracks in Copenhagen.</p><p>69 Danish soldiers have lost their lives in combat since 1992, according to Danish Military figures.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20181008/youve-been-imprisoned-in-a-way-and-this-opens-things-up-again">The Local speaks to members of Denmark’s Invictus Games team</a></strong></p>