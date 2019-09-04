Ellemann-Jensen is likely new leader for Denmark's Liberals after confirming candidacy

<p>In an interview with newspaper Jyllands-Posten and via statements published on social media, Ellemann-Jensen confirmed his intention to succeed two-time prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen at the head of the party.</p><p>The minister for the environment and food in Rasmussen’s last government, Ellemann-Jensen is the son of Uffe Ellemann-Jensen, who led the Liberal party in the 1980s and 1990s.</p><p>“Many have encouraged me to stand at the forefront (for the party). So I plan to do that,” the younger Ellemann-Jensen told Jyllands-Posten.</p><p>“I will stand at our extraordinary national congress and hope to be given the backing to become the new leader of the Liberals,” he said.</p><p>Although the party, which has governed Denmark for 14 of the last 18 years, was mired with infighting and manoeuvring in the weeks leading up to Rasmussen’s resignation, Ellemann-Jensen had already emerged as the expected new leader before making his candidacy official, with leading Liberal figures announcing their support.</p><p>He has already said that any talk of a future cross-aisle partnership with traditional rivals the Social Democrats, as advocated by Rasmussen prior to the June general election, will be shelved under his potential leadership.</p><p>“The Liberals belong in the conservative family,” he told Jyllands-Posten.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190902/what-next-for-denmarks-liberals-after-rasmussen-farewell">What next for Denmark’s Liberals after Rasmussen farewell?</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190903/new-danish-liberal-leader-must-be-clear-on-relationship-with-rivals-mp-says">New Danish Liberal leader must be clear on relationship with rivals, MP says</a></strong></li></ul>