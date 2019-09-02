Summer 2019 was Denmark’s ninth-warmest ever

The temperature in the year’s three summer months averaged 16.8 degrees Celsius. That is still notably cooler than summer 2018, which at an average of 17.7°C equalled the all-time record from 1997.

“What’s most significant is that it was a very warm summer. June and August were quite warm, while July was less warm, especially compared with last year,” DMI climatologist Mikael Scharling said.

DMI’s weather data covers every year since 1874. This year’s summer was 1.6 degrees warmer than the average from 1961-1990 and 0.7 degrees warmer than the 2006-2015 period, which are the two intervals DMI uses as a basis for comparison.

Scharling said that 2019 reflects a recent trend in which summers are getting warmer.

“We are going into a climate change in which it will get warmer and warmer. That will be seen in summers generally being hotter, and this year has followed that pattern exactly,” he said.

A total of 676 hours of sunshine were recorded in May, June and July, a similar amount to 2006-2015 but more than 1961-1990.

Although the temperature was higher on average and the sun shined often during summer 2019, the amount of rain was also higher than normal, at 217 millimetres in total.

“Precipitation was close to normal levels, but we had relatively many thunderstorms this year,” Scharling said.

