Summer 2019 was Denmark’s ninth-warmest ever

<p>The temperature in the year’s three summer months averaged 16.8 degrees Celsius. That is still notably cooler than summer 2018, which at an average of 17.7°C equalled the all-time record from 1997.</p><p>“What’s most significant is that it was a very warm summer. June and August were quite warm, while July was less warm, especially compared with last year,” DMI climatologist Mikael Scharling said.</p><p>DMI’s weather data covers every year since 1874. This year’s summer was 1.6 degrees warmer than the average from 1961-1990 and 0.7 degrees warmer than the 2006-2015 period, which are the two intervals DMI uses as a basis for comparison.</p><p>Scharling said that 2019 reflects a recent trend in which summers are getting warmer.</p><p>“We are going into a climate change in which it will get warmer and warmer. That will be seen in summers generally being hotter, and this year has followed that pattern exactly,” he said.</p><p>A total of 676 hours of sunshine were recorded in May, June and July, a similar amount to 2006-2015 but more than 1961-1990.</p><p>Although the temperature was higher on average and the sun shined often during summer 2019, the amount of rain was also higher than normal, at 217 millimetres in total.</p><p>“Precipitation was close to normal levels, but we had relatively many thunderstorms this year,” Scharling said.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190624/five-places-to-go-in-denmark-when-the-weather-is-hot">Five places to go in Denmark when the weather is hot</a></strong></p>