Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Danish PM Frederiksen vows to protect businesses in event of no-deal Brexit

Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
30 August 2019
08:12 CEST+02:00
brexit

Share this article

Danish PM Frederiksen vows to protect businesses in event of no-deal Brexit
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
30 August 2019
08:12 CEST+02:00
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has promised a Danish effort to minimize the impact on businesses of an increasingly likely no-deal Brexit.

Denmark is one of the countries which stands to be hit hardest should the UK leave the EU without a withdrawal agreement – an event no less likely with British PM Boris Johnson’s move on Wednesday to suspend parliament for five weeks prior to the October 31st deadline for an agreement to be reached.

The UK is one of Denmark’s largest export markets, with Danish and British fishing boats often in close proximity in the North Sea.

As such, Copenhagen says it will strive to make no-deal Brexit, should it happen, as painless as possible for Danish companies.

“As Danish Prime Minister I have to say that there is much to suggest there will be no deal forthcoming. So we need to prepare more,” Frederiksen said.

“I can already say that we will strengthen our efforts for both small and medium-sized companies. We have a lot of companies which don’t have someone sitting around ready to manage new customs and trade rules. They need help,” the PM continued, speaking at a press briefing on Thursday.

A government plan would be tabled “before long”, she noted.

“The previous government did a good job of preparing the work, I must say,” Frederiksen added.

“But I have a strong feeling that this will be hard for small companies. So our contribution will be to reach out and make a concrete offer.”

The EU should remain open to the UK in negotiations over Brexit, according to the Danish PM.

“The approach from the rest of Europe should be flexible, positive and approachable, if tangible ideas are coming from the UK. Not least with current discussions over the border with Ireland,” she said, adding:

“We must do everything we can to avoid a hard Brexit.”

READ ALSO: Denmark's no-deal Brexit provisions: What British residents need to know

 
brexit
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Denmark’s no-deal Brexit provisions: What British residents need to know
  2. Copenhagen Zoo puts down white rhino 'for its own wellbeing'
  3. Sweden hands over suspect in Danish Tax Agency bombing
  4. Convicts appeal in Morocco case of murdered Danish, Norwegian hikers
  5. Intimate pics of 720 Danish girls shared in encrypted 'catalogue'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Theatre in English, tender American comedy in Copenhagen
14/08
gloves for the winter
12/07
Private furnished room for rent in Copenhagen
View all notices
Post a new notice