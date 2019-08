The chimney, which was located on the Enghavevej road in Copenhagen’s Vesterbro neighbourhood, was partially demolished in December, much to the consternation of many local residents who saw it as a part of local history.

Demolition of the chimney began on December 13th last year, without permission from Copenhagen Municipality.

The work continued the following day, now with the permission of the municipality, which had become concerned about the stability of the structure.

Since then, the chimney has stood at a reduced height of 20 metres.

The City Council (Borgerrepræsentation) voted last week to rebuild what was left of the chimney, TV2 Lorry reported on Monday.

“It was no surprise (that we decided to rebuild). This is a relatively new local development plan in which many of us on the Council can remember why there was demand for the chimney to be retained as an industrial relic,” Lars Weiss, group leader with the Social Democrats on the council, said to TV2.

Although the decision to carry out the rebuild was made by elected city representatives, it is the land owner who will foot the bill for the reconstruction, Weiss confirmed.

Costs could reach up to eight million kroner.

“The landowner has also been given permission to develop the land as he pleases, on condition that the chimney and Hollænderhuset are retained,” Weiss said.

Hollænderhuset (The Dutch House) is another historic building in the area, part of the Slagtergårdene (Slaughter Yards) group of houses which were torn down to make way for the new development.