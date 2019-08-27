Denmark halts fish farming development over environment concerns

<p>"Denmark has reached the limit of the number of fish that can be raised at sea without endangering the environment... We must be a green pioneer, including fish farming," Environment Minister Lea Wermelin said in a statement.</p><p>The move means that the government will put an end to developing new aquaculture projects in the country but its 19 existing fish farms will not be affected.</p><p>The measure has been hailed by environmental groups who deplore the pollution caused by aquaculture production.</p><p>But fish farming officials have slammed the move, which they say will harm the flourishing industry.</p><p>"It's a serious setback," said the head of the Danish aquaculture federation, Brian Thomsen.</p><p>"We thought about establishing offshore farms but now it's impossible."</p><p>The federation estimates annual exports are worth 1.5 billion kroner (over 200 million euros).</p><p>Denmark has been aqua farming since the nineteenth century, but it is underdeveloped in Europe because Asia provides more than 90 percent of global production in tonnes.</p><p>The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says aquaculture is probably the fastest growing food-producing sector, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the world's food fish.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20180912/opinion-overfishing-in-danish-seas-is-bad-for-the-environment-and-the-economy">Opinion: Overfishing in Danish seas is bad for the environment and the economy</a></strong></p>