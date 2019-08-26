Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

One in eight Danes out of work after finishing university

Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
26 August 2019
15:35 CEST+02:00
educationjobsunemployment

Share this article

One in eight Danes out of work after finishing university
File photo: Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
26 August 2019
15:35 CEST+02:00
Almost one in eight people between the ages of 25 and 29 in Denmark find themselves unable to gain employment soon after completing university studies.

The figure comes from 2018 Statistics Denmark data analysed by Lederne, a union for professionals in the management sector.

Last year, unemployment levels for 25-29 year-olds with university degrees reached 12.2 percent.

That compares with unemployment of 7.1 percent at that age group for the population as a whole.

Additionally, university graduates had a higher unemployment rate than any other educational demographic for the 25-29 age range.

Denmark’s overall unemployment level last year was 3.9 percent.

“People aged 25-29 have always had a higher unemployment level than the overall population, but this is very concerning. Unemployment amongst young people has not recovered following the Global Financial Crisis as it has for the rest of the population,” Kim Møller Laursen, head of analysis with Lederne, noted in comments accompanying the analysis.

People who have studied humanities and theological degrees appear to suffer more than other disciplines in the post-university job hunt.

Humanities and theology graduates were unemployed at a rate of 23 percent in 2018 for the 25-29-year age group.

Arts and childcare-related degrees were the next-highest groups for recent graduate unemployment levels, at 19.8 and 18.7 percent unemployment respectively.

READ ALSO: Denmark to scrap residency requirement for unemployment insurance

 
Jobs in Denmark
educationjobsunemployment
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark to scrap residency requirement for unemployment insurance
  2. Here are Aarhus’ new Viking pedestrian crossings
  3. EU ruling overturns 138 Danish family reunification rejections
  4. One in eight Danes out of work after finishing university

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Theatre in English, tender American comedy in Copenhagen
14/08
gloves for the winter
12/07
Private furnished room for rent in Copenhagen
31/05
Abandoned Swedish children
View all notices
Post a new notice