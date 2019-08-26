Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Denmark to scrap residency requirement for unemployment insurance

Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
26 August 2019
09:06 CEST+02:00
foreign workersjobsa-kasseinsurancerelocationdagpengeopholdskrav

Share this article

Denmark to scrap residency requirement for unemployment insurance
File photo: NIels Ahlmann Olesen/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
26 August 2019
09:06 CEST+02:00
Employment minister Peter Hummelgaard has confirmed plans to revoke legislation which restricted some foreign citizens' access to the A-kasse unemployment insurance system through rules on length of residency.

Introduced by the previous government at the end of last year, the so-called residency requirement (opholdskrav) means that residency in Denmark or another EU or EEA country in 7 of the last 12 years is required for eligibility for unemployment cover through the A-kasse system.

READ ALSO: Denmark passes bill to tighten residency requirement for unemployment insurance

As such, many internationals and Danes who have lived abroad lost the right to have their income covered by the system in the event of losing their jobs.

Payouts to A-kasse members, known in Danish as dagpenge, are funded in part by the state and in part by membership fees. Membership is obtained by paying a monthly fee to a provider, known in Denmark as an A-kasse.

In an interview with newspaper Politiken on Sunday, Hummelgaard, of the Social Democratic party, said that the residency requirement would be scrapped.

“That is our policy, and it is going to happen,” the minister said.

Hummelgaard did not give a timeline for the legislation change but said it was “high” on his list of upcoming tasks.

“The vast majority of people netted by this are ethnic Danes who have worked abroad. So it does not fulfil the intention of those who passed the legislation,” Hummelgaard said.

He also added the residency requirement was “impossible to enforce”.

READ ALSO: Unemployment insurance curbs could create administrative jam for internationals in Denmark

“A third problem – and it’s a huge problem – is that it has undermined the incentive to join an A-kasse,” Hummelgaard said.

The requirement for 7 years’ residence in the last 12 applies regardless of how many years an individual has been a fee-paying member of one of the service providers.

The new rules came into effect at the beginning of this year.

It was voted through parliament by the previous centre-right coalition government and right-wing Danish People’s Party, with the stated aim of curbing access to the system for people who have moved to Denmark in recent years.

The new rules – according to the 2018 bill – are to be phased in gradually by 2021, meaning residency requirements are 5 years of the last 12 in 2019, before increasing to 6 of the last 12 years in in 2020 and the full 7-year requirement in 2021.

“(The residency requirement) is unfair, unnecessary and bureaucratic,” Verner Sand Kirk, director of Danske A-kasser, an industry representative body, told Ritzau on Monday.

READ ALSO: What you need to know before signing up with Danish unions and unemployment insurance (A-kasse)

 
Jobs in Denmark
foreign workersjobsa-kasseinsurancerelocationdagpengeopholdskrav
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark to scrap residency requirement for unemployment insurance
  2. Trump praises Danish PM in backtrack after 'nasty' remark over Greenland
  3. Here are Aarhus’ new Viking pedestrian crossings
  4. EU ruling overturns 138 Danish family reunification rejections
  5. One in eight Danes out of work after finishing university

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Theatre in English, tender American comedy in Copenhagen
14/08
gloves for the winter
12/07
Private furnished room for rent in Copenhagen
31/05
Abandoned Swedish children
View all notices
Post a new notice