Denmark to scrap residency requirement for unemployment insurance

<p>Introduced by the previous government at the end of last year, the so-called residency requirement (<i>opholdskrav</i>) means that residency in Denmark or another EU or EEA country in 7 of the last 12 years is required for eligibility for unemployment cover through the <i>A-kasse</i> system.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20181220/danish-bill-to-tighten-residency-requirement-for-unemployment-insurance-passed-by-narrow-majority">Denmark passes bill to tighten residency requirement for unemployment insurance</a></strong></p><p>As such, many internationals and Danes who have lived abroad lost the right to have their income covered by the system in the event of losing their jobs.</p><p>Payouts to <i>A-kasse</i> members, known in Danish as <i>dagpenge</i>, are funded in part by the state and in part by membership fees. Membership is obtained by paying a monthly fee to a provider, known in Denmark as an <i>A-kasse</i>.</p><p>In an interview with newspaper Politiken on Sunday, Hummelgaard, of the Social Democratic party, said that the residency requirement would be scrapped.</p><p>“That is our policy, and it is going to happen,” the minister said.</p><p>Hummelgaard did not give a timeline for the legislation change but said it was “high” on his list of upcoming tasks.</p><p>“The vast majority of people netted by this are ethnic Danes who have worked abroad. So it does not fulfil the intention of those who passed the legislation,” Hummelgaard said.</p><p>He also added the residency requirement was “impossible to enforce”.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20180921/unemployment-insurance-curbs-could-create-administrative-jam-for-internationals-in-denmark">Unemployment insurance curbs could create administrative jam for internationals in Denmark</a></strong></p><p>“A third problem – and it’s a huge problem – is that it has undermined the incentive to join an <i>A-kasse</i>,” Hummelgaard said.</p><p>The requirement for 7 years’ residence in the last 12 applies regardless of how many years an individual has been a fee-paying member of one of the service providers.</p><p>The new rules came into effect at the beginning of this year.</p><p>It was voted through parliament by the previous centre-right coalition government and right-wing Danish People’s Party, with the stated aim of curbing access to the system for people who have moved to Denmark in recent years.</p><p>The new rules – according to the 2018 bill – are to be phased in gradually by 2021, meaning residency requirements are 5 years of the last 12 in 2019, before increasing to 6 of the last 12 years in in 2020 and the full 7-year requirement in 2021.</p><p>“(The residency requirement) is unfair, unnecessary and bureaucratic,” Verner Sand Kirk, director of Danske A-kasser, an industry representative body, told Ritzau on Monday.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190704/what-you-need-to-know-before-signing-up-with-danish-unions-and-unemployment-insurance">What you need to know before signing up with Danish unions and unemployment insurance <i>(A-kasse)</i></a></strong></p>