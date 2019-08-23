Denmark's news in English

27 degrees: Denmark set for weekend summer return

Ritzau/The Local
23 August 2019
People sunbathing in Copenhagen earlier this summer. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
Summer weather is forecast to return to Denmark this weekend with temperatures reaching up to 27 degrees.

DMI meteorologist Lars Henriksen confirmed the forecast on Friday.

“Friday will start a little cloudy in some places, but that will loosen up during the day and there will be a fair amount of sun in the eastern part of the country,” Henriksen said.

Friday’s temperatures will range between 18-23 degrees Celsius in most places, but could hit 25 °C in the southeast – thereby fulfilling the definition of a ‘summer’s day’.

The northwest may see some rain, but the remainder of the country will stay dry.

Saturday and Sunday are set to be even more summery, Henriksen said.

“The beginning of Saturday could be cloudy, but that will clear up quickly and there will be lots of sun and 22-25 degrees. The west may see up to 27 degrees (Celsius),” he said.

Those kinds of temperatures are also predicted to continue on Sunday.

A high pressure front to the east of Denmark is responsible for the uptick in temperature into the late summer, Henriksen added. Eastern coasts will therefore feel a little cooler due to an onshore breeze.

But the warm weather is set to continue well into next week, the meteorologist added.

READ ALSO: Five places to go in Denmark when the weather is hot

 
