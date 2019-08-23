27 degrees: Denmark set for weekend summer return

<p>DMI meteorologist Lars Henriksen confirmed the forecast on Friday.</p><p>“Friday will start a little cloudy in some places, but that will loosen up during the day and there will be a fair amount of sun in the eastern part of the country,” Henriksen said.</p><p>Friday’s temperatures will range between 18-23 degrees Celsius in most places, but could hit 25 °C in the southeast – thereby fulfilling the definition of a ‘summer’s day’.</p><p>The northwest may see some rain, but the remainder of the country will stay dry.</p><p>Saturday and Sunday are set to be even more summery, Henriksen said.</p><p>“The beginning of Saturday could be cloudy, but that will clear up quickly and there will be lots of sun and 22-25 degrees. The west may see up to 27 degrees (Celsius),” he said.</p><p>Those kinds of temperatures are also predicted to continue on Sunday.</p><p>A high pressure front to the east of Denmark is responsible for the uptick in temperature into the late summer, Henriksen added. Eastern coasts will therefore feel a little cooler due to an onshore breeze.</p><p>But the warm weather is set to continue well into next week, the meteorologist added.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190624/five-places-to-go-in-denmark-when-the-weather-is-hot">Five places to go in Denmark when the weather is hot</a></strong></p>