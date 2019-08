Protestors had planned to fly the protest balloon during the September 2nd-3rd state visit which was cancelled by Trump on Tuesday, apparently due to Denmark’s unwillingness to countenance selling Greenland to the United States.

But demonstrations at the US Embassy in Copenhagen will go ahead as planned, according to media A4 Nu.

“We were painting banners when we found out the visit was cancelled. But we are sticking to the demo. We will do it in solidarity with Greenland and to show we are against racism. That has not changed, even though (Trump) is not coming. He wouldn’t have seen us anyway,” Bwalya Sørensen, a spokesperson for the demonstration Stop Trump DK, told the media.

25 organisations are involved in the planned demonstration, with 13,000 people having signalled their interest in attending via the protest’s Facebook event.

The blimp, six metres in height and depicting a baby-like Trump in a diaper with a smartphone in his hand, will be included in the demonstration as planned, after being delivered to Denmark last week.

The balloon has been included in several anti-Trump demonstrations in various locations globally.

“The Trump baby balloon is more relevant than ever before. Trump is acting like a baby who won’t come (to Denmark) because he can’t get what he wants,” Sørensen told A4 Nu.

Trump announced the postponement in a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday, Danish time.

"Based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," the president wrote.

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!" he added.

