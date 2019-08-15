Danish housing minister wants to discourage foreign private equity firms

<p>In an interview with <a href="https://www.information.dk/indland/2019/08/boligminister-haaber-bremse-kapitalfonde-blackstone-inden-nytaar" target="_blank">Dagbladet Information</a>, Dybvad said he hoped to agree on new legislation with allied parties in parliament.</p><p>“I want to prevent (acquisition of housing by foreign private equity firms) by making some adjustments to clause 5.2 [in Denmark’s housing laws, <i>Boligloven</i>, ed.]. It might take a while, but I hope we can reach agreement before the new year,” the minister said.</p><p>The aim of reducing investment in property by private equity firms chimes with a promise by the governing Social Democratic party to make rental housing in major cities more affordable for people on “normal salaries”.</p><p>The promise was stated in a written agreement between the Social Democrats and allied parties on the left, <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190626/what-you-need-to-know-about-denmarks-new-government-agreement">signed in June this year as the basis on which the new government was formed</a>.</p><p>Jens Rohde, spokesperson on housing with the Social Liberal party, a key ally to the government, gave his backing to Dybvad over the issue.</p><p>“We agree on the principals, to everything else is technical. I think we can reach something together within the (new year) timescale,” Rohde said.</p><p>Clause 5.2, which relates to renovation of housing, was introduced to give private landlords an incentive to renovate and modernize housing.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190805/buying-a-home-as-a-foreigner-in-denmark">What you need to know when buying a home as a foreigner in Denmark</a></strong></p><p>Keld Frederiksen, chairperson of landlords’ interest association Danske Udlejere, said a change to the legislation would not benefit tenants.</p><p>“If you ask tenants where they would like to live, they don’t want to live in a two-room apartment with a shower in the yard or no shower at all. That’s why housing must be modernized and renovated. And there must be a carrot for landlords, since nobody wants to carry out improvements if they can’t be subject to rents which will pay for them,” Frederiksen said.</p><p>But the amount by which rent can be increased after a clause 5.2-type renovation is excessive, according to Dybvad.</p><p>The minister said that Danish rental housing is attractive to foreign equity firms like Blackstone, which can double rents by carrying out comprehensive renovations when tenants move out of apartments.</p><p>“Blackstone’s motto is ‘buy it, sell it, shake it’. They acquire housing, get tenants thrown out, renovate and sell for a higher price. That is a method which is incredibly difficult to reconcile with social democratic housing policy,” he told Dagbladet Information.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190709/denmarks-housing-minister-wants-to-scrap-ghetto-label-for-underprivileged-areas">Denmark's housing minister wants to scrap 'ghetto' label for underprivileged areas</a></strong></p>