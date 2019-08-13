Barack Obama to return to Denmark in September

Obama’s September 28th stop in North Jutland will fall in the same month as the official state visit of his successor, Donald Trump, on September 2nd and 3rd.

The 44th president of the United States last came to Denmark in 2018, when he gave a talk for business leaders in Kolding, and also visited while in office.

Bill Clinton was the first sitting president to visit Denmark when he visited in 1997. George W. Bush came to the Scandinavian country eight years later in 2005. Obama visited Denmark in 2009 as part of the COP15 climate summit in Copenhagen.

Obama’s latest trip to the country was announced by venue Musikkens Hus in northern city Aalborg, which will play host to the event "A Conversation with President Barack Obama".

Musikkens Hus CEO Lasse Rich Henningsen, who will act as moderator at the event at which guests will be invited to ask questions, said he was looking forward to the occasion.

“President Obama is one of the people I look up to most in the in the world, so I’m hugely looking forward to meeting him,” Henningsen told Ritzau.

The invitation-only Aalborg event is primarily for business leaders, who will form the majority of the audience along with around two hundred students from Aalborg University.

Tickets will cost invited business leaders between 3,500 and 8,500 kroner, while students will attend for free, Henningsen said.

The Musikkens Hus foundation expects the event to break even, while Obama’s fee is undisclosed, Henningsen said.

The visit will be the first to Aalborg by a former US president.

“I’m in not a second of doubt that this will be a new climax for Aalborg and all of North Jutland,” the city’s lord mayor Thomas Kastrup-Larsen said in a press statement.

“I’m delighted that one of the world’s most prominent people sees potential in visiting Aalborg to share his visions about such topics as leadership and entrepreneurship,” he added.

