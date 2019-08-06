Tour jet for US singer P!nk bursts into flames in Denmark

Denmark's news in English

p!inkjetfireaarhus

The fire on the Cessna 560XL was quickly put out. Photo: Øxenholt Foto / Ritzau Scanpix
A private jet hired by US pop star P!nk caught fire at Denmark's Aarhus airport on Monday night, with the star's manager and the six other tour members on board.
The Cessna 560XL had just touched from Oslo on the way to the next gig of the star's Beautiful Trauma tour in the Danish city of Horsens when it caught fire.
 
"P!nk was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members out the tour were, but it all turned out OK," Kristin Svendsen, the star's Norwegian promoter, told Norway's VG newspaper
 
P!nk, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, is managed by Roger Davies, an Australian former roadie who has also managed Tina Turner and Cher. 
 
 
P!nk's music is influenced by R'n'B. Photo: P!nk
 
According to a press release from the East Jutland police, there were five Americans, two Australians and one British person on the flight, as well as the three flight crew, two from Germany and one from Austria. 
 
"The foreign ministry has been informed about the accident and contacted all the ambassadors of the relevant countries," the police said. 
 
After they were rescued the crew were taken to a hotel where they spent the rest of the night.  
 
Jan Recke, from the local rescue services, told the Ritzau newswire that the airport's own fire service had put out the blaze, with local services responsible only for the environmental clean up. 
 
"When something breaks or has burned, it can leave gasoline or oil, and our job was to clean it up," he said. 
 
The plane was removed by a crane on Tuesday morning. Photo:  Øxenholt Foto / Ritzau Scanpix
 
