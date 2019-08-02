Denmark's news in English

Danish party calls for climate marchers to protest Trump visit

2 August 2019
08:36 CEST+02:00
The People's Climate March drew some 30,000 participants from across Denmark. Photo: Claus Bech / Ritzau Scanpix
2 August 2019
08:36 CEST+02:00
Denmark's Red-Green Alliance has called for the 40,000 who marched for the climate in Copenhagen in May to return to the streets to protest the coming visit from US President Donald Trump.
Eva Flyvholm, foreign policy chair for the party, said a climate demonstration of this scale would show Trump and the American public the serious public concern over the global heating internationally. 
 
"It would be great and really excellent if some of the green organisations and young people who were out on the streets earlier wanted to show Trump that the climate is really important for us all," she told the Politiken newspaper. 
 
Flyvholm said she herself intended to join demonstrations during Trump's state visit on September 2 and September 3, despite continuing uncertainty over which political parties or organisations will lead them.  
 
Denmark's Royal Court and Prime Minister's office on Wednesday evening confirmed that Trump was visiting Denmark on the invitation of Queen Margrethe II. 
 
READ ALSO: 
 
As many as 250,000 people came out on the streets of London to protest Trump's divisive policies when he visited in July 2018, floating a giant balloon depicting the US leader as a snarling baby. When the US leader visited London again this June, about 75,000 people turned out to protest. 
 
Karsten Hønge, political chairman of Socialist Left party, told the newspaper that his party was already working to coordinate Denmark's own anti-Trump demonstration. 
 
"He is a bully. Trump is a bully, and that means that we do not only have the right but the duty to shout the message out to him that 'you are splitting your own country and creating international instability'."
 
Hønge said a major demonstration would be "more a message to the American public than to Trump." 
 
"I have my doubts about how much this is going to get through Trump's skull, but it will be referred to in the US, so that's why it's important to get through to the American public that we realise what sort of person he is." 
 
 
