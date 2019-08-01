Copenhagen Metro warns of City Ring 'teething issues'

"It is expected that the City Ring, like all new high-tech systems will meet technical as well as service-related issues in the its initial operation period -- so called 'teething troubles'," The Copenhagen Metro said in the letter

The City Ring, which is to run in a circle linking Copenhagen Central Station, Kongens Nytorv square, Frederiksberg and Norrebro, had been scheduled to open this summer but was delayed after a key milestone was missed in March.

Photo: Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix

In the letter, sent to Denmark's Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht, Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen, and

Simon Aggesen, mayor of the City of Frederiksberg, the Metro said it would seek to carry out as much of the finishing work as possible at night and on the weekends.

The company also revealed that it did not now expect to complete parts of the passages linking the Metro with the S-train and Re-train lines at Copenhagen Central Station, Østerport station and Nørrebro station.

The entrances to some stations have also yet to be completed, the letter continued, although it said it did not expect this to lead to any problems meeting the new deadline.