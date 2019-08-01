101-year-old British submarine found off Denmark

<div>The HMS G8 was declared missing on 14 January 1918, a week after it failed to return to its base on the River Tees on the planned date. </div><div>Gert Normann Andersen, Director of the Jutland Sea War Museum, said in a <a href="https://www.seawarmuseum.dk/SIDSTE-NYT-FRA-MUSEET">press release</a> that he was certain that his team had found the vessel, more than a century after its disappearance. </div><div>"The wreck is draped in trawling nets, which makes it hard to see all the details, but I have no doubt that this is the G8," he said. </div><div>The wreck was found using a 3D multibeam scanner, which identified a submarine of the same length and breadth as the G8. An underwater submarine equipped with a camera then sent back images confirming the find.</div><div>The G8 embarked from the Tees on its final patrol on 27 December 1917, accompanying the submarine HMS G12 and the destroyer HMS Medea, en route to the Kattegat. </div><div>The vessel was ordered to return on 3 January 1918, but did not arrive on 6 January as planned. </div><div>From the images, Andersen said it seemed clear that the G8 had sunk as the result of an accident or malfunction rather than falling victim to German mines or torpedoes. </div><div>"So many submarines went down with mines or torpedoes and you can easily see it, but this submarine you don't see anything, so I don't think there's been any explosions," he told The Local. </div><div>In its press release, the museum said there were signs that the crew had been attempting to bring the vessel to the surface when it sank. </div><div>"The prow is pointing sharply upwards, which indicates that an attempt has been made to float the submarine to the surface after an accident of some kind," the museum said. </div><div>The submarine patrolled the seas from the north of Shetland all the way through the Skagerrak sea to the Kattegat between Denmark's Jutland peninsular and Sweden, looking for German submarines. </div><div>There are no plans to salvage the vessel. </div>