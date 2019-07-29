Denmark’s Just Eat in tasty takeaway merger

<p>The platform is to merge with Takeaway.com, forming a new company called Just Eat Takeaway.com, Just Eat has informed the stock exchange in London, where it is now listed.</p><p>Formed in Denmark in 2001, the delivery company moved to London in 2005 when Danish owner Bo Bendtsen bought other founders’ shares in the firm.</p><p>Just Eat works by providing a single website which can be used to order takeaway and deliveries from many different restaurants and fast food houses.</p><p>Last year, the company’s turnover was six billion kroner, with a profit of almost one billion kroner. It has 3,600 employees.</p><p>It will move its head office to the Netherlands, where Takeaway.com is located, as part of the merger.</p><p>Just Eat shareholders will receive one tenth of a Takeaway.com share for every Just Eat share they own, Ritzau reports.</p><p>Although the two companies are not competitors in Denmark, this has been the case elsewhere, notably in Switzerland.</p><p>Takeaway.com has around 14.1 million customers, mostly in European countries.</p><p>Just Eat has dominated in a number of English-language markets, including the UK, Australia and Canada, as well as in South America and Europe.</p><p>The company has a customer base of 26 million people.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20180321/falling-in-love-with-copenhagens-food-scene-in-english">Falling in love with Copenhagen's food scene: an English speaker's guide</a></strong></p>