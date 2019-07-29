Danish castle 'haunted by King' is seventh-biggest property sale in country’s history

<p>The castle, which once belonged to Prince George of Greece, was sold after just a week on the market for the sum of 49.8 million kroner (6.7 million euros), <a href="http://nyheder.tv2.dk/lokalt/2019-07-29-slot-i-nordsjaelland-solgt-for-stort-millionbeloeb" target="_blank">TV2</a> writes.</p><p>The sale was originally reported by real estate website <a href="https://www.boliga.dk/artikel/lynhurtigt-salg-kongeslot-handlet-til-svimlende-millionbeloeb" target="_blank">Boliga.dk</a>, which stated that the price represented Denmark’s seventh-highest house sale ever and the second-biggest in 2019.</p><p>Close to the Gurresø lake, Gurrehus boasts over 30 rooms and a total of 3,000 square metres of living space along with a 1,000 square-metre cellar and extensive palace gardens.</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode='BynKbMlhsOR' width='400' height='400' layout='responsive'></amp-instagram><p>Earlier this summer, an even more expensive sale saw a 12-room villa in the Hellerup area near Copenhagen go for 53 million kroner (7.1 million euros).</p><p>In 2013, Gurrehus was put on the market for as much as 100 million kroner – although this price included major renovation works.</p><p>Its new owner can add their name to a notable list of previous residents at the castle.</p><p>Prince George of Greece owned Gurrehus from 1914 to 1957 with his wife Maria Bonaparte, a distant descendant of the French Emperor.</p><p>It was occupied by the German army during the Second World War and later taken over by the Red Cross and Danish military.</p><p>Property investor Anders Vestergaard-Jensen was the owner in more recent times.</p><p>It was originally built in the 16<sup>th</sup> century close to the separate Gurre Castle, the ruins of which can still be found nearby.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564410606_20030501-100341-6-1000x665we.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>The ruins of Gurre Castle. Photo: Bjarne Lüthcke / Ritzau Scanpix</i></p><p>King Valdemar IV Atterdag lived at Gurre Castle with his daughter, who later became Queen Margrete I, in the 1300s.</p><p>Legend has it that Valdemar once said that “God may keep his Heaven if I may keep my beloved Gurre”.</p><p>The King is sometimes said to still ride his horse on the nearby fields at night, in a ghost hunt to which he was condemned by the almighty as punishment for the remark.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20160421/hamlets-castle-overnight-guests-100-years">Hamlet's castle to host first overnight guests in 100 years</a></strong></p>