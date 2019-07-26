Record number of women accepted to study at Danish technical uni

DTU, which is ranked among the world’s 40 best engineering universities, has offered a record number of places to female applicants for this year’s intake, a result of more women applying to study at the institution.

A total of 33 percent of all places were offered to women, up from 30 percent last year, DTU said in a press statement.

DTU, which offers study programmes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, traditionally struggles to attract female students.

The new figures prove that a strategy to change that is working, according to the university’s dean for BSc programmes Lars D. Christoffersen.

“This means our work is beginning to bear fruit. We have worked very hard to increase the number of female students,” Christoffersen said.

“We miss out on talented people if women are excluded from these study programmes. Danish companies are crying out for engineers, so we need to do our bit to find the best talent,” he added.

Both international and domestic initiatives have been used to promote DTU to female students, including IT camps for girls and a mentorship programme for female students at Danish upper secondary schools.

The university has also adapted its style of communication after finding out that women draw inspiration from career paths they feel can improve society.

“We are doing more to communicate the fact that our programmes have goals which aren’t just technology-focused, but also have an effect on people and society,” the dean said.

READ ALSO: Danish students to learn about sexual boundaries in week-long programme