Denmark set for breather as heatwave eases

<p>But the hot weather is forecast to be replaced by more typical Danish summer conditions this weekend, national meteorology agency DMI forecasts.</p><p>"Friday will continue in the same vein (as previous hot days) but the weekend's weather will be a mixed bag. You can say that today is the peak," DMI meteorologist Frank Nielsen said Friday morning.</p><p>After temperatures between 25-30 degrees Celsius in most of the country and exceeding 30°C in some locations on Friday, a cool easterly wind is set to freshen things up.</p><p>"(The wind) will result in a drop in temperature in most of the country. It will still be warm and summery, but not the sort of heatwave we've been having," Nielsen said.</p><p>Saturday's temperature could range between 20-27°C, with coastal areas with onshore winds feeling coolest.</p><p>The day will begin with sunshine, but some showers could move south from Sweden later on.</p><p>On Sunday, the chance of rain or thunder is set to increase, although it is currently difficult to forecast which specific areas will see wet weather, Nielsen said.</p><p>"We can look at this as the beginning of an unstable period. The next week could turn out in lots of different ways," he said.</p><p>"There is cold air northeast of Denmark with more humid heat flowing up from the continent at the same time. That could have a major impact wither way," the meteorologist explained.</p><p>People in Denmark should keep their bathing gear out for now, however, with temperatures expected to remain warm despite the presence of more clouds in the sky.</p>