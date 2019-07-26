Denmark set for breather as heatwave eases

But the hot weather is forecast to be replaced by more typical Danish summer conditions this weekend, national meteorology agency DMI forecasts.

“Friday will continue in the same vein (as previous hot days) but the weekend’s weather will be a mixed bag. You can say that today is the peak,” DMI meteorologist Frank Nielsen said Friday morning.

After temperatures between 25-30 degrees Celsius in most of the country and exceeding 30°C in some locations on Friday, a cool easterly wind is set to freshen things up.

“(The wind) will result in a drop in temperature in most of the country. It will still be warm and summery, but not the sort of heatwave we’ve been having,” Nielsen said.

Saturday’s temperature could range between 20-27°C, with coastal areas with onshore winds feeling coolest.

The day will begin with sunshine, but some showers could move south from Sweden later on.

On Sunday, the chance of rain or thunder is set to increase, although it is currently difficult to forecast which specific areas will see wet weather, Nielsen said.

“We can look at this as the beginning of an unstable period. The next week could turn out in lots of different ways,” he said.

“There is cold air northeast of Denmark with more humid heat flowing up from the continent at the same time. That could have a major impact wither way,” the meteorologist explained.

People in Denmark should keep their bathing gear out for now, however, with temperatures expected to remain warm despite the presence of more clouds in the sky.

