Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Denmark set for breather as heatwave eases

Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
26 July 2019
10:42 CEST+02:00
weathersummerheatwave

Share this article

Denmark set for breather as heatwave eases
Aalborg in the heatwave. Photo: Henning Bagger / Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
26 July 2019
10:42 CEST+02:00
The last few days in Denmark have seen thousands flock to beaches during their annual leave as clear skies and strong sun heat up the Scandinavian country.

But the hot weather is forecast to be replaced by more typical Danish summer conditions this weekend, national meteorology agency DMI forecasts.

“Friday will continue in the same vein (as previous hot days) but the weekend’s weather will be a mixed bag. You can say that today is the peak,” DMI meteorologist Frank Nielsen said Friday morning.

After temperatures between 25-30 degrees Celsius in most of the country and exceeding 30°C in some locations on Friday, a cool easterly wind is set to freshen things up.

“(The wind) will result in a drop in temperature in most of the country. It will still be warm and summery, but not the sort of heatwave we’ve been having,” Nielsen said.

Saturday’s temperature could range between 20-27°C, with coastal areas with onshore winds feeling coolest.

The day will begin with sunshine, but some showers could move south from Sweden later on.

On Sunday, the chance of rain or thunder is set to increase, although it is currently difficult to forecast which specific areas will see wet weather, Nielsen said.

“We can look at this as the beginning of an unstable period. The next week could turn out in lots of different ways,” he said.

“There is cold air northeast of Denmark with more humid heat flowing up from the continent at the same time. That could have a major impact wither way,” the meteorologist explained.

People in Denmark should keep their bathing gear out for now, however, with temperatures expected to remain warm despite the presence of more clouds in the sky.

READ ALSO: Rescue action off Danish coast as three children drift to sea on surfboards

 
weathersummerheatwave

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ban 'barbaric' French foie gras, Danish politicians urge EU
  2. The beach town resort that wants to be Denmark’s biggest attraction outside of Copenhagen
  3. Denmark set for breather as heatwave eases
  4. Man charged over Copenhagen police officer death in bridge crash
  5. Denmark jails man for defacing gravestones with 'number of the beast'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

12/07
Private furnished room for rent in Copenhagen
31/05
Abandoned Swedish children
View all notices
Post a new notice