Remember water and salt during Danish heatwave, doctors advise

A heatwave this week and high temperatures in general for the rest of this month have prompted doctors to follow the example of lifeguards by issuing advice to people in Denmark who may not be used to the heat.

“There are two challenges when it is as hot as it is now: we lose water and salt when we sweat,” doctor Jerk W. Langer told Ritzau.

“That is solved first and foremost by drinking lots of water. There should be a little bit of salt in the water, or it can be supplemented with something like juice, which also contains salt,” Langer continued.

“A third option – and I don’t say this as a doctor – is to eat chips, pretzels or fries, which contain loads of salt,” he added.

A large jug of water should be kept out and topped up as a reminder to keep drinking during the heat, the doctor advised.

Older people should take particular care, as they are less likely to feel thirst, and parents should keep a close eye on infants.

People who take diuretic medicines, also known as water tablets, should also take particular care.

National meteorologist DMI forecasts temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius during Wednesday, while mercury could rise as high as 33°C on thermometers in southern and western parts of Jutland on Thursday.

Western coastal areas of Zealand and Jutland are likely to see temperatures top 30°C, while other areas will also be hot, with heat expected to be in the high 20s, DMI’s Klaus Larsen told Ritzau.

The hot weather is expected to continue throughout the coming weekend.

