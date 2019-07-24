Remember water and salt during Danish heatwave, doctors advise

<p>A heatwave this week and high temperatures in general for the rest of this month have prompted doctors to follow <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190724/danish-lifeguards-issue-new-warnings-with-heatwave-on-way">the example of lifeguards</a> by issuing advice to people in Denmark who may not be used to the heat.</p><p>“There are two challenges when it is as hot as it is now: we lose water and salt when we sweat,” doctor Jerk W. Langer told Ritzau.</p><p>“That is solved first and foremost by drinking lots of water. There should be a little bit of salt in the water, or it can be supplemented with something like juice, which also contains salt,” Langer continued.</p><p>“A third option – and I don’t say this as a doctor – is to eat chips, pretzels or fries, which contain loads of salt,” he added.</p><p>A large jug of water should be kept out and topped up as a reminder to keep drinking during the heat, the doctor advised.</p><p>Older people should take particular care, as they are less likely to feel thirst, and parents should keep a close eye on infants.</p><p>People who take diuretic medicines, also known as water tablets, should also take particular care.</p><p>National meteorologist DMI forecasts temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius during Wednesday, while mercury could rise as high as 33°C on thermometers in southern and western parts of Jutland on Thursday.</p><p>Western coastal areas of Zealand and Jutland are likely to see temperatures top 30°C, while other areas will also be hot, with heat expected to be in the high 20s, DMI’s Klaus Larsen told Ritzau.</p><p>The hot weather is expected to continue throughout the coming weekend.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190724/danish-lifeguards-issue-new-warnings-with-heatwave-on-way">Danish lifeguards issue new warnings with heatwave on way</a></strong></p>