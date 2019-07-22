Denmark set to swelter in heatwave this week

<p>National meteorological society DMI defines a heatwave as a period of at least three consecutive days in which the average maximum temperature exceeds 28°C.</p><p>Such weather is predicted this week, once a rainy Monday is over with, according to DMI meteorologist Bolette Brødsgaard.</p><p>“(Monday) may be the last rainy day this week – at least until the weekend,” Brødsgaard said.</p><p>Once the rain has passed, a high-pressure front over southern Europe is likely to pump hot air in Denmark’s direction, the meteorologist explained.</p><p>That could mean a sunny day on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 25 degrees Celsius, followed by a scorching 30°C in many places on Wednesday.</p><p>“From Thursday until Saturday, this could result in a heatwave whereby it is 30 degrees (Celsius) in large parts of the country,” Brødsgaard said.</p><p>The heat will be accompanied by dry weather and very little wind.</p><p>“All in all, it will be hot and summery weather,” DMI’s meteorologist said.</p><p>Brødsgaard also advised plenty of water as well as liberal use of sun cream, with UV levels measuring at between 5 and 6 on the index used to measure ultraviolet radiation.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190624/five-places-to-go-in-denmark-when-the-weather-is-hot">Five places to go in Denmark when the weather is hot</a></strong></p>