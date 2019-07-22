Denmark set to swelter in heatwave this week

National meteorological society DMI defines a heatwave as a period of at least three consecutive days in which the average maximum temperature exceeds 28°C.

Such weather is predicted this week, once a rainy Monday is over with, according to DMI meteorologist Bolette Brødsgaard.

“(Monday) may be the last rainy day this week – at least until the weekend,” Brødsgaard said.

Once the rain has passed, a high-pressure front over southern Europe is likely to pump hot air in Denmark’s direction, the meteorologist explained.

That could mean a sunny day on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 25 degrees Celsius, followed by a scorching 30°C in many places on Wednesday.

“From Thursday until Saturday, this could result in a heatwave whereby it is 30 degrees (Celsius) in large parts of the country,” Brødsgaard said.

The heat will be accompanied by dry weather and very little wind.

“All in all, it will be hot and summery weather,” DMI’s meteorologist said.

Brødsgaard also advised plenty of water as well as liberal use of sun cream, with UV levels measuring at between 5 and 6 on the index used to measure ultraviolet radiation.

