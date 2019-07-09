Denmark targets one-hour rail times between five major cities

<p>It could take no more than one hour to travel by train from Aalborg to Aarhus; Aarhus to Odense; Odense to Esbjerg; and Odense to Copenhagen, should the plan become reality.</p><p>A 2014 plan to cut journey times and make other improvements to the rail network, Togfonden, was halted earlier this year after it lost parliamentary support.</p><p>But the change in government after last month’s general election could see the plan back on track, Ritzau writes.</p><p>Engelbrecht said he will meet with parties that supported the original plan – the Social Liberals, Socialist People’s Party and Red Green Alliance – at an as-yet unspecified date following the summer recess to discuss reinstating the Togfonden plan.</p><p>The original plan included a provision to ensure one-hour journey times between Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus, Aalborg and Esbjerg, the five largest cities in Denmark which are also each located in a different region of the country: the islands of Zealand and Funen and the central, northern and western parts of Jutland.</p><p>“It is clear that there are some unresolved things in phase two (of the plan), whereby the signatories must decide how they are to be managed,” Engelbrecht said.</p><p>“The aims of (the plan) are safer and more stable operation, on-time operation and not least faster transport between regions of the country,” he added.</p><p>“The exact details of how we do things are up to the parties who are part of the agreement,” he added.</p><p>Another aspect of the Togfonden agreement is the implementation of a planned line between the city of Vejle and Billund, where Denmark's second-largest airport is located.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190708/danish-rail-union-calls-for-better-safety-after-fatal-aarhus-light-rail-accident">Danish rail union calls for better safety after fatal Aarhus light rail accident</a></strong></p>
