A large number of items which belonged to the late Prince Consort Henrik of Denmark are to be sold by auction house Bruun Rasmussen next month.

The prince, who was the husband of Queen Margrethe II, passed away in February 2018 aged 83.

His art collection includes figures and masks from Africa and Asian works of jade.

A preliminary auction has already begun online prior to the sale which will take place in Copenhagen on August 27th-29th. The highest online bids will form the starting bid at the physical auction.

Amulets, bowls and figures of mythical creatures are among the items to come under the hammer.

The late prince requested in his will that the items be sold, the Danish palace has confirmed.

Some of his collection, which numbered over 6,000 items, has been chosen to be retained by the royal family and will partly be kept at the Château de Cayx in France, which is owned by the Queen and where the royal couple regularly spent holiday time.

Profits from the sales will go in part to two royal foundations, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess Foundation and the Nikolai and Felix Foundation. Both foundations support humanitarian and social projects.

