A minority Social Democrat government will lead Denmark after agreement was reached earlier this week with three allied parties on the left of the Danish parliament.

The government includes 11 members of parliament who have previous experience as ministers, and two new ministers who are not elected MPs.

The two ministers from outside of parliament are Joy Mogensen, lord mayor of Roskilde; and Jeppe Kofod, who is a member of the European parliament.

Kofod, who will take over as foreign minister, was interviewed by The Local prior to the European elections in May. Mogensen will serve as Minister for Culture and Ecclesiastical Affairs.

Mattias Tesfaye, who was the Social Democrats’ spokesperson on immigration in opposition, takes the post of Minister for Immigration and Integration from the outgoing Inger Støjberg.

Other key appointments include Nicolai Wammen as finance minister and Nick Hækkerup, who will be Minister of Justice, taking over respectively from Kristian Jensen and Søren Pape Poulsen, two high-profile figures in the previous government.

Dan Jørgensen, a former minister for food and the environment, will be Denmark’s new Minister for Climate and Energy.

“We have committed to a 70 percent CO2 emissions reduction by 2030. We will be one of the most ambitious countries in the world in this area. It will be a huge job,” Jørgensen said.

The full list of new ministers can be found on the Danish government's website.

