The 58-year-old man is an employee at the airport, Copenhagen Police duty officer Michael Andersen confirmed.

“(The lightning strike) happened inside the airport perimeter,” Andersen said.

Police were informed of the incident at 10:25pm on Wednesday.

The Copenhagen Airport worker was taken to the city’s Rigshospitalet, where he remained admitted at 3am on Thursday.

“Reports from the hospital say his life is not in danger at the present time,” Andersen said.

Denmark was hit by thunderstorms in several areas throughout Wednesday evening.

“At 10:45 pm, there are thunderstorms in Vallenbæk and Ishøj with 16.8 and 15.4 millimetres of rain respectively,” meteorological agency DMI tweeted.

kl. 22.45 er der målt skybrud ved Vallensbæk og Ishøj med henholdsvis 16.8 og 15.4 mm regn på 30 minutter. Bemærk, https://t.co/DbJDTyCXDH er i øjeblikket nede, men der arbejdes hårdt på, at få hjemmesiden op og køre igen! — DMI (@dmidk) June 12, 2019

Over 1,000 bolts of lightning had been recorded by 10pm, newspaper BT reported.

In the Central and West Jutland police district, two buildings caught fire after being hit by lightning during the storm.

Two weather-related traffic incidents on the Holbæk motorway near Copenhagen were also confirmed by West Copenhagen police.

Nobody was injured in the accidents, duty officer Morten Steen said.

