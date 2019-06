In a press release, Danish football association DBU said that Ofelia Plads would be the official gathering place for fans of all countries.

Lord Mayor Frank Jensen said the participation of Denmark as a host city would be a memorable occasion for the Danish capital.

“Football unites the Danes. With the fan zone at Ofelia Plads, there will be a huge people’s party, where children and people young and old from all over the country can celebrate football together and join the red-and-white colours in the heart of Copenhagen,” Jensen said in the press release.

“At the same time, we will show our international guests and viewers that Copenhagen is an outstanding green capital with sustainable urban development, and a harbour with water so clean that you can swim in it,” the mayor added.

Copenhagen is one of 12 host cities for next year’s finals, with three group matches and one round of 16 tie to be played at the city’s Parken stadium.

Of the three group matches to be played in Copenhagen, two will involve the Danish national team, should they qualify for the finals.

DBU expects high demand for tickets, with which go on sale from 2pm on Wednesday.

Located next to the Royal Danish Playhouse and close to tourist magnet Nyhavn and the impressive Inderhavnsbroen pedestrian and bicycle bridge, the harbourside fan zone should provide a dramatic backdrop for next summer’s Euros.

Copenhagen's four matches will be staged as a collaboration between DBU, the City of Copenhagen, Sport Event Denmark and Wonderful Copenhagen.

