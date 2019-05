The state-owned company is Denmark's largest provider of public transport, with over half a million people using its services every day.

Until June 11th, DSB is running a competition asking for ideas on how it can offer more sustainable and environmentally friendly service.

There are four themes for inspiration.

The first of these is sustainable behaviour which will encourage more people to use train services rather than cars or planes. This can be anything from developing new technologies, products or campaigns to change transport habits.

DSB is also looking for suggestions on how it best can use the resources it already has. The company also wants to hear about new technological innovations to improve sustainability. Finally, DSB is keen to hear how it can work in partnership with others to fulfil sustainability goals.

The rail operator has already made commitments to work towards the UN Global Compact but wants to do more.

“Trains are already climate-friendly but here at DSB we want to do more and we are looking for ideas from our customers as to how we can be a better part of the solution,” head of communications Niels-Otto Fisker said.

“We want to get a conversation started with our customers about how we can offer more sustainable services in the future and work towards our goals as part of the UN Global Compact.

“Internally, we are also working on ambitious strategic ideas and implementing plans to introduce new electric locomotives and electrifying major routes. However, we know that more minds thinking of solutions can only be a positive thing. We want to take as many good ideas from the public as we can,” Fisker explained.

The competition is divided into three age categories and the company is particularly keen to hear from young people who are under the voting age but who have some of the strongest opinions on the environment and climate.

DSB hopes to be able to implement the best ideas over realistic timescales.

The winning idea from each age category will receive a one month’s first-class tour of Europe for two people.

You can submit your ideas on DSB’s website until June 11th.

