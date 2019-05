A new opinion poll conducted by Voxmeter on behalf of Ritzau has the centre-left party at 9.1 points, its highest level of support since 2014.

“It is great, and of course I am very pleased. It’s just a poll of course, but the trend is pointing in the right direction,”Social Liberal political spokesperson Sofie Carsten Nielsen said.

“I have seen it myself on the street when I go out to speak with people. People are tired of politics for symbolism and want Denmark to go in a new direction, where we solve problems,” Carsten Nielsen added.

Support for the Social Liberal party has increased by two percentage points since the election was announced.

READ ALSO: The Local's general election guide to:

The centre-left party is not alone in seeing an increase in support. The Conservative Party has moved to 5.6 points in the latest Voxmeter poll, its best showing since the 2015 election.

But libertarian Liberal Alliance, a coalition member alongside the Conservatives, slipped to 2.8 percent – its lowest support since the last general election four years ago.

READ MORE: The Local's coverage of the 2019 Danish general election