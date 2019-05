The Crown Princess handed out the scholarships to two Australian students, the 15th time the award has been given out, the university said in a press statement.

This year's scholarship recipients, Lloyd John Peacock Duncan and Shi Pui Ng, are students at the University of Copenhagen’s Australian partner universities Monash University and the University of Queensland. They study Science and Law and Journalism and International Relations respectively.

The award recipients both displayed “huge commitment both on and outside their studies”, the university said.

Crown Princess Mary, who is Australian, highlighted in her speech that both students had chosen to take courses that address major global challenges.

“You’re both addressing some of the biggest global challenges of our time; Shi, you have an academic interest in intercultural exchange and digital development, while you, Lloyd, deal with international environmental issues through laws and politics.

“I’m convinced that the University of Copenhagen will benefit greatly from your visions, your ideas and your academic knowledge,” the Crown Princess said.

