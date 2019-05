The forecast comes at the end of a week with mixed, relatively cold weather, and May snow in some parts just a week ago.

“(On Friday) we will have some sunshine in the east of the country, especially on Bornholm. That aside, there will be rain and showers over Jutland and Funen, which will later spread to Zealand and Bornholm,” DMI meteorologist Klaus Larsen said on Friday morning.

“But it will also begin to clear up from the west with sunshine. It will be a windy day with a mild to moderately westerly wind,” he added.

Skyet med regn og byger i Jylland og på Fyn, måske med torden, breder sig til de østlige egne. I eftermiddag breder en opklaring fra sydvest.

Det bliver blæsende med let til frisk vind, men også lunt/små køling, 10 til 15 grader.

Friday night will be dry, with temperatures from 3-6°C.

“That is because there will be a lot of wind. In fact, winds could be quite strong,” Larsen said.

“A real weekend of sunshine is on the cards,” the meteorologist said in reference to Saturday and Sunday's weather.

Temperatures are forecast at 10-15°C on Saturday.

“It will be dry, but there will be some wind from the northwest,” Larsen said.

The wind will continue through the night until Sunday, bringing temperatures down to 3-5°C, the weekend’s coldest point.

“Sunday will be sunny again with a northerly wind. We will have some colder air, so it will be around 13-14°C. The south and east will be warmest,” the meteorologist said.

Those areas are also the most likely to see showers, he added.

“The wind will increase throughout the night going into Monday. That means that temperatures in inland parts of Jutland could drop down to near freezing,” Larsen said.