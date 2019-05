Hail and thunder are also part of the weather outlook, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“It will be an unusually winterly weekend for the time of year,” DMI’s meteorologist Henning Gisselø said.

“Friday will begin with sun all across the country, but it won’t be long before the weather changes,” he continued.

Increasingly cloudy skies later on Friday could bring both hail and thunder, with temperatures between 7-10°C.

On Friday, things will get really cold, with the temperature dropping all the way down to freezing point.

“It’s very unusual to see snow in May. But on Friday night, it looks like we a fair bit of sleet and maybe snow will fall. Any snow that falls could settle overnight. But it will melt again as soon as the sun rises on Saturday,” Gisselø said.

Saturday and Sunday are both also likely to see some showers, and temperatures are not expected to exceed 10°C.

The likelihood of hail and thunder will gradually recede as the weekend progresses.

Some chance of frost will also be present locally on Saturday night, however, with temperatures of 3-5°C.

A chilly northerly and northwesterly wind is the culprit for the drastic fall in temperature, bringing unseasonal cold to May after summer-like weather in April.

“Spring can be very changeable, depending on weather the wind is coming from mild central Europe or from the cold north,” Gisselø said.

READ ALSO: Weather news from Denmark