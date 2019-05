1,409: Pilots on strike

Pilots who are part of the SAS Pilots group walked out on April 26th in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. This amounted to 1,409 pilots or 95 percent of all SAS pilots in the three countries. According to SAS Pilots, the strikers include 372 in Denmark, 545 in Norway and 492 in Sweden.

320,000: Passengers affected

In the first six days of the strike, 320,000 passengers had been affected by the cancellations, and Thursday's cancellations were set to disrupt the plans of 54,000 more travellers.

13%: The payrise requested by pilots (according to SAS)

The airline said it had offered pilots a 2.3 percent pay increase as part of their collective bargaining agreement, and claimed the union had requested a 13 percent raise. However, the union has said that work hours and scheduling are the key issues in the negotiation, rather than salary, and has not publicly stated a figure.

930: Cabin crew employees laid off as a result

On Tuesday afternoon, SAS announced that 930 cabin crew employees in Norway would be temporarily laid off from May 1st as a result of the pilot strike. The layoffs do not affect members of the Swedish and Danish trade unions due to different labour market rules, according to Norwegian media.

5: Days the strike lasted before negotiations began

On Wednesday, talks reopened between the employer and union, following five days of deadlock. The two parties spoke through the night, but by Thursday morning no solution had been reached.

60 to 80 million: Estimated daily cost of the strike, in kronor

SAS has put repeated savings programmes in place in recent years to improve its profitability, after almost going bankrupt in 2012. But the extended strike has not only hit its reputation, but also comes with a sizeable price tag. Danish bank Sydbank has predicted the strike would cost SAS 60 to 80 million kronor ($6 million to $8 million) per day.

