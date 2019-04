Zealand is expected to particularly benefit from warm weather as the weekend begins, according to meteorological agency DMI.

“On Zealand, particularly in the northern part, the temperature could sneak up as high as 23 degrees (Celsius). The rest of Denmark will have 15-20°C,” DMI meteorologist Klaus Larsen said.

But after a warm day, rainy weather is predicted this afternoon and evening.

“It will begin with clouds, and during the afternoon rain will spread from the southwest. There may also be thunder in the west of the country,” Larsen said.

The rain will spread eastwards during the evening, the DMI meteorologist said.

A mild to moderate westerly wind will eventually turn towards an easterly direction, according to the forecast.

The weather is expected to clear in the southwest during Friday night, with temperature ranging from 6-9°C.

Rainy weather is forecast to continue on Saturday, however.

“In the east of the country particularly, we will have rain and showers on Saturday. In the south and west, that will clear during the day, so there will be sunshine there,” Larsen said.

Saturday is expected to be noticeably cooler at 13-18°C.

On Sunday, more rain is likely, although the heaviest precipitation is expected on Friday. Sunday’s temperature will be 12-16°C, falling to 2°C at night.

