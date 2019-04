Canadian Anthony Neal Macri only discovered that his flight from Berlin to Copenhagen was cancelled once he arrived at the airport.

"There was absolutely no communication or information from the airline whatsoever," Macri told The Local.

"SAS has no offices or personnel in the airport. They have offered zero support. I have called six different phone numbers, as shown on their website, all of them closed. I also called the VIP airline phone number given on the website, which says it's 24/7, but they hung up on me twice."

Macri was travelling for business, as the owner of a web design and app development agency, and had a meeting with a possible new client scheduled in Copenhagen. After being informed he would be re-booked on a new flight two hours after his original one, he is now set to travel to Copenhagen via Frankfurt rather than direct, making him seven hours late for the planned meeting.

"This will also impact my entire schedule in Copenhagen given other meetings will have to be moved, or cancelled altogether given my flight back to Toronto is already booked and cannot be changed," he commented.

"It was the first time I was flying with SAS, but I don't think I will ever consider them again when flying around Europe."

Barry Hennessy was also travelling for business, and found out at 5.45am that his afternoon flight from Stockholm to London was cancelled.

"Our response was to contact our agent Expedia to find out what we could do, they instructed us to contact SAS direct. We have been trying to contact SAS all day; none of their phone numbers provided are available. The chat option also is not available."

Hennessy said that the consequences of the strike were "lost time and money and frustration" and that he doubted he would fly with the airline again.

"It feels like we have been abandoned," he said.

Another passenger, Jonas Nordin, wrote on Twitter: "Trip to my niece's third birthday party cancelled because SAS has the country's most spoiled workers. [I] empathize with all those missing even more important events."

On social media, many more people complained they were unable to get through to SAS Customer Services, with some saying they had not been informed of the cancellation.

Yeeeey my flight got cancelled and customer service hung up on me after waiting 30 mins in queue. Love me a good strike @SAS :( — Aphostle (@Aphostle_) April 26, 2019

However, passenger Stefan Chromik contacted The Local to share his positive experience.

"I might be affected as I am in Faroe Islands enjoying holidays with my family. We have a scheduled flight for Sunday back to Stockholm via Copenhagen," he said. "I just wanted to let you know that SAS informed me about the possibility of flight disruptions last week on Friday (19th) during check-in and then they sent an email yesterday and then today again."

SAS and the pilots' union both said that they regretted any inconvenience for customers.

"Our first priority now is to take care of our passengers and at this moment in time, all SAS employees are doing everything they can to help customers affected," said Karin Nyman, director of communications at SAS.

