The Techcollege institute, which includes the Aalborg Tekniske Gymnasium college, were targeted by the threat, North Jutland Police confirmed in a statement.

“Due to the circumstances under which this threat was received, we have decided in consultation with college leadership to close the school’s various departments until further notice,” superintendent Ole Kristensen said on Thursday morning.

The threat resulted in police bomb teams being despatched to a number of the college’s sites around the city and in neighbouring Nørresundby.

Police advised all students, parents and others affected by the bomb threat to remain calm.

“We always take bomb threats very seriously. We take no chances. That’s why we’re at many addresses right now,” Kristensen said in the press statement.

“But we encourage everyone to remain calm and relaxed and follow our instructions,” he added.

The threat to the college was received by email on Thursday morning.

"The school has a lot of different addresses, so this has been up-scaled more than would usually be the case," Kristensen said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

By 2:30pm on Thursday, police had re-opened entrances to the college’s main library, while traffic access to the Nyhavnsgade street was also de-restricted, after police bomb disposal teams and dogs had combed those areas.

Vi er færdige med at Nyhavnsgade 14, herunder Friis. Det betyder, at der nu igen er adgang til centret og hovedbiblioteket. Nyhavnsgade er ligeledes åbnet for trafik. #politidk — Nordjyllands Politi (@NjylPoliti) April 25, 2019

The first areas to re-open were prioritised due to their importance for the surrounding city, Kristensen said.

He was not able to specify when the college would fully re-open.

While bomb teams inspect the affected buildings and areas, police are also working to find the person responsible for the threat.

"We are attempting via the internet and all other channels to find the person or persons who sent the email," Kristensen said.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for bomb threat at Copenhagen Central Station