Swimming pools in Denmark were visited over 34 million times in 2018, according to a new survey.

The Danish Swimming Technical Association (Dansk Svømmebadsteknisk Forening, DSF) found that the country’s swimming pools had 34.5 million guests last year.

That gives a clear idea of the role the activity plays in the country’s leisure and exercise habits, according to the association.

“We have always wanted overall, national figures on how many people visit Danish swimming pools. The 34.5 million-figure is testament to the fact that Danes love going swimming, and we are of course very happy about that,” DSF chairperson Lars Norring said in a press statement.

“Additionally, the study shows that members of the public [non-members of swimming centres or gyms, ed.] are by far the largest group of visitors. In our view, that is extremely relevant in relation to how we can structure what is offered by swimming pools, and how to provide the best service we can in future,” Norring added.

In the period from November 2018 until March 2019, DSF carried out a survey at 344 swimming facilities in Denmark, taking into account the various types of facilities and visitors.

Whilst giving an overall idea of the type of guests who use the facilities most frequently, the collected data also provided an estimate of the total number of times swimming pools were used.

READ ALSO: Cycling can result in 267,000 fewer sick days: Danish analysis