Salling Group, which owns several supermarket chains including Føtex, Bilka and Netto, chipped in 36,000 kroner to purchase 24 kilos of the year’s first potatoes produced on the island, known for its fresh produce and commitment to sustainability.

That works out at a price of 1,500 kroner (200 euros) per kilogram.

The sought-after spuds were produced by Brødrene Kjeldahl, a family business which was the first to pull the island potatoes from the mud in 2019, TV2 Østjylland reports.

The company’s director Søren Peter Kjeldahl said he felt a fair price had been paid for the start-of-season potatoes.

“I think this is a really good price. But there has also been a lot of work involved. (The potatoes) were specially watered during the first 10-12 days of April to keep away the frost,” Kjeldahl told Ritzau.

“So it has to cost a little more, given how much work has gone into it,” he added.

Samsø has a mild coastal climate and benefits from a high number of sunshine hours relative to the rest of Denmark, providing optimal conditions for growing fruit and vegetables.

Last year’s first potatoes appeared in May and were sold for 1,000 kroner per kilo.

The tuberous crop was ready a little early this year due to good weather on Samsø, Kjeldahl said.

“So far, this has been a perfect year for Samsø vegetables and Samsø potatoes. We have had more sun on Samsø, and in March there was mild weather,” he said.

“We cover the potatoes with fibre blankets and with plastic, so that when the sun shines, heat reaches the potatoes, so they get off to a quick start,” he said.

Salling Group plans to sell the produce in three selected stores in various parts of Denmark: Netto in Hornbæk, Føtex in Vanløse and Bilka in Randers.

The stores were chosen due to their participation in a national competition to find the country’s best fruit and veg store – the Fruit and Vegetable Award (Frugt- og Grøntprisen). The potatoes were expected to go on sale on Tuesday evening.

Vocabulary

potato -- kartoffel

vegetables -- grøntsager

family business -- familievirksomhed

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Danish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.

