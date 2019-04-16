Travelling by train in Denmark this Easter? You could be in for a delay

Journeys between Roskilde on Zealand and Nyborg on the island of Funen will be affected by maintenance works and trains will be replaced by buses on this stretch, DSB has confirmed.

That means travelling times in this part of the country could be up to an hour longer than usual.

Planned rail replacement works near the town of Ringsted are the cause of the line closure. Easter was chosen for the works due to the reduction in regular passenger numbers during this period.

The works are scheduled to take place between the evening of Wednesday April 17th and Easter Monday, April 22nd.

“Easter is characterized by [maintenance and works company] Banedanmark making use of fewer people taking the train during Easter by carrying out various track maintenance,” DSB said to Ritzau.

“Various rail replacement buses will operate during this period.”

Passengers whose journeys take in the Roskilde-Nyborg section will be directed to the rail replacement buses at relevant stations.

The works will actually improve journey times for those travelling in the southern Zealand area after Easter, with trains from Næstved to Copenhagen no longer required to take a detour, DSB said.

READ ALSO: Here's what to expect from Denmark's Easter holiday traffic