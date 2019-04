Although Monday morning still feels chilly following a cool weekend, there will be a distinctly spring-like and sunny feel to the week, DMI’s Jesper Eriksen said.

“Today will have a lot of sunshine, and it will also stay dry. There will be some cloudy spells, but no rain. We will see a high of 10 degrees (Celsius) at the warmest,” he said.

Tuesday’s weather will generally be similar to Monday’s.

“But there may be some showers in the north and east. But these will not be heavy. It will cloud over during the course of the day, and Tuesday will be a little cloudier than Monday,” Eriksen said.

On Wednesday, dry weather will be accompanied by warmer temperatures of up to 10-15°C and plenty of sunshine.

“We will finally be up to normal temperatures for the middle of April,” Eriksen said.

Stable weather is predicted on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, both public holidays.

“The theme for Easter will be dry weather and a lot of sun. And remember sun cream, because the UV index will reach a moderate level,” the meteorologist said.

Thursday and Friday’s temperatures will range between 12-18°C.

“The wind will primarily be from the east, so it will be coldest on the coasts with on-shore winds, but warmest on coasts with off-shore winds,” Eriksen said.

Just 2.5 millimetres of rain has fallen so far in April, according to DMI.

“There are probably places that haven’t had a drop. It’s very unusual for it to be so dry. But that looks like continuing, apart from some localized showers on Tuesday,” the DMI meteorologist said.

