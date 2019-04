Nytorv was cordoned off for around 90 minutes on Monday afternoon after the package was found at Copenhagen City Court, which is located on the square.

People eating outside the square’s cafés and restaurants on what was a warm April day in the Danish capital were asked by police to immediately vacate the area.

The package was discovered by a member of the public, and police called in army bomb disposal experts to assist with the suspicious object.

After around one and a half hours, the square was re-opened and pedestrian and road traffic began moving again.

Copenhagen Police later confirmed that the package consisted of a plastic container with batteries inside it.

Copenhagen City Court was not evacuated during the police response.

Police later wrote on Twitter that investigation had revealed “nothing suspicious” about the object, which had been left unattended.

