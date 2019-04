Staff employed by the company handle baggage for a number of low-flight airlines which operate from Copenhagen Airport, including Easyjet and Ryanair.

Copenhagen Airport confirmed the strikes on Monday morning.

The strikes will “in all likelihood” lead to flight delays, according to the airport’s head of press communications Kasper Hyllested.

Hyllested said that a number of members of staff with Copenhagen Flight Services had been in industrial meetings, but no reason for the strike has been specified by CFS.

The company carries out baggage services for low-cost airlines such as Ryanair and Easyjet, which operate through a single concourse at the airport.

CFS has confirmed the strike to Copenhagen airport but has not given any information on its expected duration.

