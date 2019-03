Private and public sector employers were forced to abandon attempts to find the right candidate for a job 70,300 times in the course of the past six months, a survey by the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment has found.

That is the highest level in the past ten years, and the number increased by 3,600 compared to the preceding six-month period, writes dibusiness.dk.

The figures are painful viewing for both businesses and the Danish economy, according to DI, a private interest organisation made up of approximately 10,000 Danish companies within manufacturing, service and trade.

“Companies were already having difficulty finding employees, and in recent months it has only become harder. This limits the ability of companies to take advantage of the current market demand. In the IT sector and in industry, over half of companies are forced to produce less because they’re lacking employees,” said DI director Steen Nielsen.

Nielsen said that he believes this should be a wake-up call for politicians, who have a responsibility to ensure sufficient labour for companies.

“It’s painful for companies to have to turn down orders – and it’s painful for the Danish economy. We need to bring more qualified foreign workers to Denmark, we need to get everyone who is fit for work into jobs, and we need to retain the older employees who have been key to growth in recent years,” he said.

