Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures as high as 15 degrees Celsius in many places across the country.

A warm front expected to move over Denmark on Wednesday is connected to the encouraging outlook, DMI meteorologist Bolette Brødsgaard explained.

“To start with, there will be cold, clear weather, with some rain, hail and sleet, particularly in eastern regions. So be wary of this during the mornings, because roads may be slippery,” Brødsgaard said.

Monday afternoon is expected to be dry, with some brief sunny spells. Temperatures are forecast at between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Cooler, dry weather will continue on Tuesday, with 5-8°C forecast. There may also be frost in the early hours of Wednesday.

“But then a few things will happen,” Brødsgaard said.

“Warm weather will make its entrance. A warm front will call in on Wednesday. It will bring change with it, and that means milder and more humid air. While the weather on Monday and Tuesday will be clear, Wednesday could be murkier,” she said.

Thursday is set to be the best day of the week weather-wise, with up to 13-15°C in all parts of the country.

“There may also be some sun breaking through, so it could feel nice and spring-like,” the meteorologist said.

“Friday will be cloudier, but we will still have the nice warm air around us. It will probably be dry and 10-13 degrees, so still like spring,” she added.

“March has been wet this year, but looks like ending on a dry note,” she said.

